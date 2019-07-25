Brokerages Set DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Target Price at $150.65

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.65.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $173.00 price target on DexCom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub lowered YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get DexCom alerts:

In other news, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.92, for a total transaction of $46,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 2,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.56, for a total value of $309,576.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,849.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,065 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,313. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,982 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.96. The stock had a trading volume of 532,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,387. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 509.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.16. DexCom has a 52-week low of $92.33 and a 52-week high of $157.50.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $280.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.10 million. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 11.51%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.