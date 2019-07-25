Brokerages Set Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Price Target at $105.91

Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.91.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

ALL stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,264. Allstate has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $107.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.21.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allstate will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

In other Allstate news, EVP Susan L. Lees sold 30,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.26, for a total value of $3,087,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,450.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Glenn T. Shapiro sold 22,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $2,278,381.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,703 shares of company stock valued at $5,593,860 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,143,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,659,000 after purchasing an additional 103,920 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 65.4% in the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 170,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,072,000 after buying an additional 67,490 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 31.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

