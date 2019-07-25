Brokerages Set Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Target Price at $67.56

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AERI. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $76.00 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a $49.00 price target on Lovesac and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JMP Securities set a $58.00 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AERI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,208,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,843,000 after acquiring an additional 84,605 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 957.9% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 63,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 57,300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,735,000 after acquiring an additional 20,539 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.13. The company had a trading volume of 35,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,128. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.81. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $72.10.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.96% and a negative net margin of 684.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

