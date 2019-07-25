Brokerages Expect HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) to Post $1.67 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) to announce $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the highest is $1.82. HollyFrontier reported earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $7.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HollyFrontier.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.18. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HFC. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of Sophos Group in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,885. HollyFrontier has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.78 per share, for a total transaction of $124,062.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,079.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 69.7% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HollyFrontier (HFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.