Brokerages Expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will report $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Ball reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ball.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Ball had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLL. Wells Fargo & Co set a $9.00 price target on Bausch Health Companies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.01.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $182,684.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 441,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,826,549.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $675,942.54. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 437,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,087,749.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,288. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Ball by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 281.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ball stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,389. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Ball has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $72.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Ball’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ball (BLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.