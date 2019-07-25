Brokerages Expect AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation. AAON’s rating score has declined by 66.7% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $35.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.31 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AAON an industry rank of 181 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

AAON stock opened at $52.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.99. AAON has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $52.75.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.92 million. AAON had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AAON will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.51%.

In related news, CFO Scott M. Asbjornson sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $186,725.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 856,247 shares in the company, valued at $41,810,541.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Thompson sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $52,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,751.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,042 shares of company stock valued at $292,967. 22.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AAON in the first quarter worth $65,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AAON by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

