Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $1,055,582,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 40,641.1% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 514,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,497,000 after acquiring an additional 513,703 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,192,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,591,815,000 after acquiring an additional 374,911 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 10.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,650,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,097,834,000 after acquiring an additional 359,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 123.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,839,000 after acquiring an additional 314,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded down $3.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $300.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,268,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,887. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $202.77 and a 12-month high of $323.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $282.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.88 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $2.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $10.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $5,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 13,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.78, for a total transaction of $3,754,051.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,388 shares of company stock valued at $18,198,482. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $143.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Vicon Industries in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.68.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

