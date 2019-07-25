Britvic (BVIC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Britvic (LON: BVIC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/25/2019 – Britvic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/24/2019 – Britvic had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/17/2019 – Britvic had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on the stock.

7/8/2019 – Britvic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on the stock.

6/28/2019 – Britvic had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

6/12/2019 – Britvic had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on the stock.

6/5/2019 – Britvic had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2019 – Britvic had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 960 ($12.54).

6/3/2019 – Britvic had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/28/2019 – Britvic had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Britvic stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 897 ($11.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 892.51. Britvic Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 740.50 ($9.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 968.50 ($12.66). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a GBX 8.30 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.65%.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

