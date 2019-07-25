Britvic (BVIC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Britvic (LON: BVIC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 7/25/2019 – Britvic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 7/24/2019 – Britvic had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 7/17/2019 – Britvic had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on the stock.
- 7/8/2019 – Britvic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on the stock.
- 6/28/2019 – Britvic had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.
- 6/12/2019 – Britvic had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on the stock.
- 6/5/2019 – Britvic had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/4/2019 – Britvic had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 960 ($12.54).
- 6/3/2019 – Britvic had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 5/28/2019 – Britvic had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Britvic stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 897 ($11.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 892.51. Britvic Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 740.50 ($9.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 968.50 ($12.66). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.16.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a GBX 8.30 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.65%.
