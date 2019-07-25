Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Announces Earnings Results

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 86.38% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Brink’s updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS.

Shares of BCO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.84. 52,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,728. Brink’s has a 12-month low of $59.08 and a 12-month high of $93.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Brink’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

In other news, EVP Amit Zukerman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $420,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

