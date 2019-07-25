BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Purchases 782,482 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 14,763.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 787,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 782,482 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 41.3% of BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $133,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 5,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,818,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $386,814,000 after acquiring an additional 35,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $333,476,000 after acquiring an additional 244,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 124,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,045,000 after acquiring an additional 51,675 shares during the last quarter. 40.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of eHealth to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.70.

BABA stock traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $177.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,437,435. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.41. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $129.77 and a 1 year high of $198.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.82. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $93.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.73 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

