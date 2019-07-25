Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) & Evolving Systems (OTCMKTS:EVOL) Head to Head Contrast

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) and Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Mountain Media and Evolving Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Mountain Media -232.26% -166.65% -84.07% Evolving Systems -56.17% 8.08% 4.89%

29.2% of Evolving Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 61.6% of Bright Mountain Media shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Evolving Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bright Mountain Media and Evolving Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Mountain Media $1.74 million 65.43 -$5.22 million N/A N/A Evolving Systems $30.64 million 0.32 -$14.79 million N/A N/A

Bright Mountain Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Evolving Systems.

Risk & Volatility

Bright Mountain Media has a beta of -0.36, meaning that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolving Systems has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bright Mountain Media and Evolving Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Mountain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Evolving Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Evolving Systems beats Bright Mountain Media on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a digital media holding company, owns and manages Websites in the United States. It operates through two segments, Product Sales and Advertising. The company operates Websites, which provides information, news, and entertainment to military, law enforcement, first responders, and other public safety employees. It also sells various products, including watches, clocks, apparels, and accessories through its Websites, e-commerce distributor portals, and retail locations. In addition, it owns Daily Engage Media, an advertisement network that offers video, display, mobile, and native advertisements, as well as provides focused promotion for advertisers of products and services. The company was formerly known as Bright Mountain Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Bright Mountain Media, Inc. in December 2015. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Evolving Systems

Evolving Systems, Inc. provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM Activation solution. Its acquisition and activation solutions also comprise Tertio Service Activation solution used to activate a new subscriber or to add a new service to an existing subscriber; and Number Inventory and Management solution, an automated solution that enables operators to manage their telephone numbers and other communication identifiers. In addition, the company offers analytics and value management solutions comprising the Profiling Engine, a rules-driven flexible aggregator, which supports static and ongoing dynamic profiling of subscribers; Campaign Engine that is used to configure and deliver marketing campaigns and offers to subscribers; and Campaign Module, which provides predefined templates for specific types of real-time mobile marketing tactics. Further, it provides Social Media Integration solution, which enables carriers to expand their engagement with subscribers; and App Promotion solution, which engages subscribers when they are first configuring new services or when they are upgrading to mobile devices with new capabilities. Additionally, the company offers Customer Retention and Loyalty solution; Real-time Lifecycle Marketing solution innovate, execute, and manage interactive campaigns that engage consumers in real time; and Mobile Data Enablement solution, which provides a data consumption and policy management solution. It also provides marketing, IT, and managed services, as well as customer value management and engagement solutions. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

