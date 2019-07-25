Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Acquired by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,552,000 after acquiring an additional 95,060 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,734,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,465,000 after buying an additional 148,453 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,250,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,926,000 after buying an additional 19,601 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 788,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,207,000 after buying an additional 20,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 714,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,760,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

NYSE:BFAM traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,223. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $105.15 and a twelve month high of $156.06. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.31.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $501.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.24 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen I. Dreier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,826.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,743 shares in the company, valued at $8,156,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,756 shares of company stock worth $5,458,127. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BFAM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.20 ($7.21) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.