Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.40-$1.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.43. Brandywine Realty Trust also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.40-1.44 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on BDN. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Argus raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of BDN traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.55. The company had a trading volume of 615,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,883. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.94. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

In related news, insider Tom Wirth sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $148,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Diggs sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $54,908.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,744.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

