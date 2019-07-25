Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.45 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 15.89%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.40-1.44 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.40-$1.44 EPS.

NYSE BDN opened at $14.77 on Thursday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

BDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Argus upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brandywine Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

In other news, Director James C. Diggs sold 3,700 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $54,908.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,744.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom Wirth sold 9,700 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $148,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDN. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,477,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,633,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $14,118,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1,056.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 762,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 696,272 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $8,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

