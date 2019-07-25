Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) Price Target Increased to C$190.00 by Analysts at Laurentian

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) had its target price hoisted by Laurentian from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BYD.UN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James set a C$3.50 target price on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Yellow Pages from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Pure Multi-Family REIT from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC restated a hold rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Group Income Fund presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$170.22.

Get Boyd Group Income Fund alerts:

TSE:BYD.UN opened at C$170.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$169.30. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$160.54 and a 52 week high of C$178.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion and a PE ratio of 44.80.

In related news, Director Sally Ann Savoia bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$165.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$165,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$827,500.

About Boyd Group Income Fund

Boyd Group Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended mutual fund trust. The company, through its operating company, The Boyd Group Inc, operates non-franchised collision repair centers. Its collision repair centers offer automotive collision and glass repair, and related services. The company operates its autobody/autoglass repair and related services facilities, as well as auto glass retail facilities under the Boyd Autobody & Glass, Assured Automotive, Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com trade names in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.