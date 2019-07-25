Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Botswana Diamonds PLC (LON:BOD)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.55. Botswana Diamonds shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 22,444 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50.

Botswana Diamonds Company Profile (LON:BOD)

Botswana Diamonds plc operates as a diamond exploration and project development company in Botswana and South Africa. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River project, a long narrow kimberlite dyke stretching over 7 kilometers located in the Limpopo Province. Botswana Diamonds plc was founded in 2010 is based in Dublin, Ireland.

