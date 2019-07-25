Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.54-$1.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.55-$10.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.67 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.54-1.58 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Pioneer Energy Services from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on ServiceNow to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.01.

BSX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,422,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,574,560. The company has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.39. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $43.66.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 7,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $299,791.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,418,534.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $185,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,066. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

