Boston Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,367,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,555,000 after buying an additional 724,613 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 616.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 56,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 67,842 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 40,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 8,761 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 4th quarter worth $930,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 57,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $2,878,478.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,687.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $76,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,816 shares in the company, valued at $653,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,324 shares of company stock worth $7,635,840 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AFL. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James set a C$80.00 price target on West Fraser Timber and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays set a $34.00 price target on DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $53.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.37. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The firm has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. AFLAC had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

