Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 883 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 295.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EV shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eaton Vance in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America set a $24.00 price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

In other Eaton Vance news, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. sold 4,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $216,414.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 3,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $165,553.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of NYSE:EV opened at $45.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.73. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.59. Eaton Vance Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $411.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.42 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.61%.

Eaton Vance announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 10th that allows the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

