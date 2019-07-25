Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,030 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. S&CO Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 2.0% during the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 6,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 2.1% during the first quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America set a $152.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

In related news, Director Olivier Leonetti acquired 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.08 per share, with a total value of $49,820.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,043.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson acquired 1,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.54 per share, for a total transaction of $129,983.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $82.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.68. Eaton Co. PLC has a one year low of $64.46 and a one year high of $89.46.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 52.69%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

