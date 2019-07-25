Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 18,580 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,580 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,875,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,269,000 after buying an additional 1,928,429 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $54.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $78.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $38.78 and a 12 month high of $55.85.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $2,174,366.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,353.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $2,062,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,583.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

