Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases 20,911 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 708,891 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,911 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.7% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $140,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 807 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 59,894 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 56,127 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.86, for a total value of $7,380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,168,283 shares in the company, valued at $246,344,153.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 56,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.36, for a total transaction of $11,866,617.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,803,697.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Raymond James lowered their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. New Street Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.22.

Apple stock opened at $209.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $960.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.40 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 51.29%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.