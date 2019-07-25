Boston Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,403,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,684,000 after buying an additional 22,710 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17,384.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,927,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,346 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,869,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,310,000 after purchasing an additional 47,149 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 887,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 676,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,650,000 after purchasing an additional 31,346 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $183.84 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.49 and a fifty-two week high of $184.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.40.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

