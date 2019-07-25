Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 13.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 142,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 23,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays lowered shares of to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 5,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $451,319.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total transaction of $146,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at $523,338.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,598 shares of company stock worth $752,989. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $87.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.14. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $91.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.60%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

