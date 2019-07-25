Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,587 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HP by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in HP by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 108,919 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in HP by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,266,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,323,000 after acquiring an additional 567,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, insider Claire Bramley sold 15,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $316,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dion J. Weisler sold 132,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $2,785,595.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,635 shares of company stock valued at $4,423,266 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP stock opened at $21.39 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $27.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.70. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.38.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 232.81%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.43.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

