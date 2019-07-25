Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 27,801 VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth $205,000.

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.03 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $50.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.78.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

