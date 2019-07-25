BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ BOMN opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BOSTON OMAHA has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.68.

BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. BOSTON OMAHA had a negative net margin of 42.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in BOSTON OMAHA by 510.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BOSTON OMAHA during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BOSTON OMAHA by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BOSTON OMAHA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in BOSTON OMAHA by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

About BOSTON OMAHA

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, and investment businesses. As of March 11, 2019, it operated approximately 2,900 billboards containing approximately 5,400 advertising faces of which 61 are digital displays.

