BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of NASDAQ BOMN opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BOSTON OMAHA has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.68.
BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. BOSTON OMAHA had a negative net margin of 42.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter.
About BOSTON OMAHA
Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, and investment businesses. As of March 11, 2019, it operated approximately 2,900 billboards containing approximately 5,400 advertising faces of which 61 are digital displays.
Read More: Float
Receive News & Ratings for BOSTON OMAHA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOSTON OMAHA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.