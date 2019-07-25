Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.30-$9.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.97. Boston Beer also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $8.30-9.30 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAM. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on Boston Beer and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Air China from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Boston Beer from $372.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Boston Beer from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ultrapar Participacoes from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $307.98.

Shares of NYSE:SAM traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $386.36. 159,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,578. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.69. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $230.93 and a 52-week high of $401.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $365.32.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.19 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 5,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.57, for a total transaction of $1,549,724.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total transaction of $178,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,105 shares of company stock worth $2,230,975 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

