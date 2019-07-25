Boeing (NYSE:BA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.07 EPS

Boeing (NYSE:BA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 1,857.97% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share.

BA traded down $15.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $346.20. 8,195,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,351,619. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $361.08. Boeing has a 52-week low of $292.47 and a 52-week high of $446.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Boeing alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.7% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,304 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 50.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 66,568 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $24,231,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on PJT Partners from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grana y Montero SAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America set a $420.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.01.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.