Boeing (NYSE:BA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.07 EPS

Boeing (NYSE:BA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 1,857.97% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share.
BA traded down $15.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $346.20. 8,195,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,351,619. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $361.08. Boeing has a 52-week low of $292.47 and a 52-week high of $446.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.30.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.
Several analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on PJT Partners from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grana y Montero SAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America set a $420.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.01.
About Boeing
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.
Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.