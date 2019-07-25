Bodhi (BOT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $232.00

Bodhi (CURRENCY:BOT) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Bodhi token can currently be bought for $0.0419 or 0.00000524 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io, LBank and Cobinhood. Bodhi has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $232.00 worth of Bodhi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bodhi has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00292438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.50 or 0.01640722 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000866 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00120794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00024020 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Bodhi Profile

Bodhi’s launch date was August 24th, 2017. Bodhi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Bodhi’s official website is www.bodhi.network . Bodhi’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoke

Bodhi Token Trading

Bodhi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Gate.io, LBank, Bibox and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bodhi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bodhi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bodhi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

