BMO Capital Markets Raises Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Price Target to $50.00

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EIDX opened at $38.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.29. Eidos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $41.35. The company has a current ratio of 19.04, a quick ratio of 19.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.64.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). On average, equities analysts predict that Eidos Therapeutics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christine Siu sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $509,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,390.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIDX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,149,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,814,000 after buying an additional 421,666 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 193.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 48,659 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Eidos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 13,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

