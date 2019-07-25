BMO Capital Markets Increases KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $20.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of several other research reports. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. GMP Securities reiterated an average rating and issued a $34.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wood & Company reiterated an average rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Realogy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.93.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

NYSE:KEY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,917,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,265,992. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.40. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 13,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $225,046.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 156,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 83,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Recommended Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.