B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) in a research note released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Wynn Macau in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded Barrick Gold from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. HSBC set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on ADO Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on Boston Beer and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded ITV PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. B&M European Value Retail has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 441 ($5.76).

Shares of LON BME opened at GBX 375.30 ($4.90) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 339.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of GBX 277.70 ($3.63) and a one year high of GBX 436.40 ($5.70). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $2.70. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

In other news, insider Gilles Petit bought 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.72) per share, for a total transaction of £8,808.40 ($11,509.73).

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

