Blue Protocol (BLUE) Hits Market Cap of $470,229.00

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last seven days, Blue Protocol has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One Blue Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and TOPBTC. Blue Protocol has a total market cap of $470,229.00 and approximately $511.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $579.49 or 0.05949607 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00046532 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001261 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001352 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Blue Protocol Profile

Blue Protocol (BLUE) is a token. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue . The official message board for Blue Protocol is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku . Blue Protocol’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange, IDEX, TOPBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blue Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blue Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

