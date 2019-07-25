Blockparty (BOXX Token) (BOXX) Price Reaches $0.0341

Blockparty (BOXX Token) (CURRENCY:BOXX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. During the last seven days, Blockparty (BOXX Token) has traded down 22.5% against the dollar. Blockparty (BOXX Token) has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $39,170.00 worth of Blockparty (BOXX Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockparty (BOXX Token) token can currently be bought for about $0.0341 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular exchanges including UPbit, Bancor Network and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00293335 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.74 or 0.01656242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000866 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00120383 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00024201 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Blockparty (BOXX Token) Profile

Blockparty (BOXX Token)’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,453,993 tokens. The Reddit community for Blockparty (BOXX Token) is /r/GoBlockParty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockparty (BOXX Token)’s official Twitter account is @goblockparty . The official website for Blockparty (BOXX Token) is www.goblockparty.com

Buying and Selling Blockparty (BOXX Token)

Blockparty (BOXX Token) can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit, Bancor Network and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockparty (BOXX Token) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockparty (BOXX Token) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockparty (BOXX Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

