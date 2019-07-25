BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 81.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 260.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.03.

In related news, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.40, for a total transaction of $35,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.79, for a total transaction of $15,055,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $3.28 on Thursday, reaching $473.87. 494,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,730. The company has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $465.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.79 and a 1 year high of $512.71.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

