Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Reaches $297.32 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $5.33 billion and approximately $1.23 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $297.32 or 0.03053324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BtcTrade.im, OKCoin International, UEX and BTCC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,745.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.82 or 0.00768356 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007115 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00022024 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000063 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 17,911,813 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, ZB.COM, OKEx, BTC Markets, ACX, Zaif, Mercado Bitcoin, WEX, Liquid, BtcTrade.im, Mercatox, Sistemkoin, Binance, CryptoBridge, Tidex, Stocks.Exchange, Indodax, Bit2C, Bleutrade, Coinbase Pro, HBUS, Koinim, Exrates, Koinex, Gatecoin, HitBTC, Coinrail, WazirX, Bisq, CoinEx, QBTC, Bitinka, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, MBAex, Bitso, Crex24, Iquant, DragonEX, Negocie Coins, Bibox, Bittrex, Bitfinex, Coinsquare, Upbit, bitFlyer, YoBit, FCoin, RightBTC, Cryptopia, QuadrigaCX, Kraken, BitForex, GOPAX, COSS, Coinfloor, BTCC, Liqui, xBTCe, TOPBTC, Coinroom, Coinhub, BiteBTC, BitBay, Coinsuper, cfinex, CoinEgg, Bittylicious, Trade Satoshi, Fatbtc, Cryptohub, BX Thailand, Bitbank, CPDAX, DSX, Huobi, Trade By Trade, BTC Trade UA, Vebitcoin, Livecoin, Bitstamp, Graviex, CoinTiger, Exmo, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Gate.io, Ovis, Kucoin, Independent Reserve, B2BX, Coinone, Korbit, CoinFalcon, Coinbe, OKCoin International, BitMarket, CoinExchange, Buda, Koineks, Bit-Z, ChaoEX, Cryptomate, ABCC, Instant Bitex, Bitbns, Zebpay, Poloniex, IDCM, Altcoin Trader, CEX.IO, BigONE, SouthXchange, Bithumb, C2CX, Coinnest, EXX, UEX, Coindeal, Kuna, Braziliex, Cobinhood, Bitsane, OTCBTC and CoinBene. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.