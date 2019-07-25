BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.36.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMRN. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush upgraded shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.93. 7,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,778. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.09. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $79.13 and a 52-week high of $106.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of -244.12 and a beta of 1.35.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $400.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $328,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,520 shares in the company, valued at $26,826,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $304,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock worth $1,706,530 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 309,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,375,000 after purchasing an additional 21,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,844,000 after purchasing an additional 92,519 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 14,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

