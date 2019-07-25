Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given New $285.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Standpoint Research raised CVS Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Weyco Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $277.76.

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $239.57. The company had a trading volume of 237,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,805. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.96. Biogen has a 1-year low of $216.12 and a 1-year high of $388.67.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 44.89% and a net margin of 37.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen will post 29.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 118,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $229.94 per share, for a total transaction of $27,211,559.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,508,415.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $231.48 per share, with a total value of $1,007,169.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 173,035 shares of company stock valued at $39,759,632. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $991,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $815,190,000 after purchasing an additional 144,464 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $644,940,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,668,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $502,078,000 after purchasing an additional 160,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Biogen by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 922,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,158,000 after purchasing an additional 142,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

