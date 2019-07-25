BidaskClub Upgrades PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PRAH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho set a $100.00 target price on PRA Health Sciences and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised Yandex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann raised AbbVie to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. PRA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $82.12 and a fifty-two week high of $121.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.41.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.84 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,228,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 308.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 663,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,022,000 after acquiring an additional 501,305 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $317,827,000 after acquiring an additional 292,887 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 293,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,383,000 after acquiring an additional 169,810 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 934.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 166,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,363,000 after acquiring an additional 150,400 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

