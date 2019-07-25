BERNcash Tops One Day Volume of $1.00 (BERN)

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 25th. BERNcash has a total market cap of $34,671.00 and $1.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BERNcash has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One BERNcash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.91 or 0.01168580 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00038319 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00272932 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00008351 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006025 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004817 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004981 BTC.

About BERNcash

BERNcash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. BERNcash’s official website is berncoin.org . BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash

Buying and Selling BERNcash

BERNcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BERNcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BERNcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

