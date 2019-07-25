Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a payout ratio of 33.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

BHLB stock opened at $32.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.04. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $43.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.69.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BHLB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. FIG Partners reiterated a “market-perform” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

