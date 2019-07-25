Berenberg Bank Lowers Bodycote (LON:BOY) Price Target to GBX 845

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 845 ($11.04) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BOY has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on Boston Beer and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Peel Hunt cut their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,430 ($18.69) and set an add rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Yunji in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bodycote presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 877.31 ($11.46).

Shares of Bodycote stock opened at GBX 755 ($9.87) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 794.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.93. Bodycote has a 1-year low of GBX 673 ($8.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,054 ($13.77).

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

