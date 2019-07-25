Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $192.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

OLED has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a neutral rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating and issued a $238.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $176.87.

OLED stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,278. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 171.91, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.55. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $78.78 and a fifty-two week high of $215.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.11.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $87.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.59 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

In other Universal Display news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 25,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $5,095,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Janice K. Mahon sold 20,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.24, for a total transaction of $3,544,226.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,305,519.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,227 shares of company stock worth $24,676,468 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 1,458.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 251.4% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

