Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Trims Stock Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO trimmed its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Estee Lauder Companies accounts for 2.9% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $18,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 11.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 5.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 95.3% during the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EL traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $188.75. The company had a trading volume of 451,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,024. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $121.47 and a 1 year high of $192.97.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $1,724,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.03, for a total value of $1,512,818.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,036,232 shares of company stock valued at $505,105,319 in the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie cut Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price objective on IntriCon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

