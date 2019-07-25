Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Trims Stock Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO trimmed its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Estee Lauder Companies accounts for 2.9% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $18,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 11.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 5.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 95.3% during the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
EL traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $188.75. The company had a trading volume of 451,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,024. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $121.47 and a 1 year high of $192.97.
In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $1,724,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.03, for a total value of $1,512,818.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,036,232 shares of company stock valued at $505,105,319 in the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie cut Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price objective on IntriCon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.95.
About Estee Lauder Companies
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
