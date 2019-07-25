Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and makes up 1.0% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $8,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 525,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,354,000 after acquiring an additional 49,738 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,208,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $721,582,000 after acquiring an additional 223,215 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.03, for a total transaction of $46,036.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,924.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 16,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.68, for a total transaction of $3,774,827.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,845.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,154 shares of company stock valued at $4,955,775. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Raymond James set a C$1.00 target price on shares of Orezone Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group set a $133.00 target price on shares of LHC Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Buckeye Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.58.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $254.09. The company had a trading volume of 33,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.29. The stock has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $265.87.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.