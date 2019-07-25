Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. trimmed its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and accounts for about 1.7% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $12,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 12.7% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 2.7% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 5.1% during the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 5.1% during the first quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 11,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 10.3% during the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 87,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of BDX traded down $2.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $254.09. 33,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,739. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $265.87. The firm has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $247.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

In other news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 16,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.68, for a total value of $3,774,827.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,845.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $382,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,580.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,154 shares of company stock valued at $4,955,775. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays cut shares of Buckeye Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Harsco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.58.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.