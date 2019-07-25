Beacon Financial Group Sells 1,177 Shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its holdings in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,562,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,305,000 after buying an additional 84,505 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 107,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after buying an additional 52,355 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in NESTLE S A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $4,470,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 760.6% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 181,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,275,000 after buying an additional 19,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NESTLE S A/S alerts:

NESTLE S A/S stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.19. 174,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48. NESTLE S A/S has a 52-week low of $78.62 and a 52-week high of $108.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NSRGY shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Worldpay from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY).

Receive News & Ratings for NESTLE S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NESTLE S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.