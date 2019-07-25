Beacon Financial Group Sells 10,400 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,582 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $1,235,719,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1,540.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,380,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $127,832,000 after buying an additional 2,234,942 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 186.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,510,491 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $81,129,000 after buying an additional 983,384 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,538,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $114,626,000 after buying an additional 957,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $44,338,000. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Raymond James set a C$19.50 price target on shares of Heroux Devtek and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Oracle from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $5,356,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $5,692,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,127,149.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,956,250 shares of company stock worth $109,889,375 in the last ninety days. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.38. 230,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,545,846. The company has a market capitalization of $191.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.65. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.