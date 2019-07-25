Beacon Financial Group Reduces Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Beacon Financial Group reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. General Mills makes up about 1.1% of Beacon Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 5.9% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.6% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in General Mills by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 5.2% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 3.3% during the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Edward Jones raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on General Mills from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.66.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.53. 203,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,483,877. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.